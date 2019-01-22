Grenada Bar Association Press Statement

The Grenada Bar Association has taken note of today’s press reports of government’s “securing” of the CLICO Building on Young Street, St George’s as a temporary court facility.

The Bar has been and continues to be an integral part of the ongoing process between the government of Grenada and CLICO to secure a lease agreement for that purpose. The Bar looks forward to the successful conclusion of that process, as well as the speedy and proper execution of repairs and outfitting works which will be necessary before the high courts may commence occupation.

Having regard to the recent debacle when similar pronouncements were made about another location with a disappointing outcome, the Bar urges prudence as lease arrangements have not yet been concluded and signed. Once this occurs, the Bar will continue to play an active and responsible supporting role to ensure that the building is commissioned for use in the shortest possible time.

The Bar cautions that while this may represent an important development it is by no means a final solution. The association will therefore continue its advocacy role concerning the other elements of the judicial system which still cry out for urgent action, as we look forward to the realisation of a permanent Hall of Justice for the people of Grenada.

Grenada Bar Association