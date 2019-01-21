Kevin Phillips – Swim Instructor of the Year

Grenada Youth Adventurers, in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports, awarded Kevin Phillips of Mt Moritz the Swim Instructor of the Year for 2018.

Phillips has had a huge impact on swimming in Mount Moritz and the Grand Mal area, with free swim lessons on Saturday mornings and his coaching of a swim club at Mt Moritz Anglican Primary School where he is a teacher. He has also developed the baby swimming programme in Grand Anse. Phillips is a FINA Certified Level 2 Coach and will be assisting the Sailfish Swim Club in the upcoming year. He received the Swim Instructor of the Year award at the recent Inter-Beach Competition in front of his peers. Previous winners of the award include Nataly Regis (Head Swim Coach, Ministry of Sports) and David and Linda Wright (Bathway).

These exemplary service awards recognise swim instructors/coaches/volunteers who have contributed to the “Get Grenada Swimming (GGS)” initiative to teach 8,000 children to swim by 2021. As of the end of 2018, almost 4,000 children have been taught in the GGS programmes.

The criteria for receiving a Swim Instructor of the Year Award are:

Must be involved in giving free swim lessons Must have shown exemplary service in the growth of a particular beach or area in Grenada Must be working to continue to develop themselves and others in swimming

The “Get Grenada Swimming” initiative has just started the third year of its 5-year programme and has 8 locations throughout Grenada which offer free swim lessons on Saturdays. Adults and children (above the age of 6) are invited to attend.

Saturday Free Lessons

Bathway 9-11 am: David/Linda Wright 442-0495 (Will start back up on 17 November)

St David, Grenada Marine, Corinth 9-11 am: Catherine John 458-3474

Grand Anse 9-11 am in front of Umbrellas: Deb Eastwood 404-5237

Grand Mal 10 am-noon in front of the Go Cool Steps: Kevin Phillips 421-1835

Gouyave 10 am-noon in front of the fish market: Sharm Ashton 421-6702

Waltham Beach (north of Gouyave) 2-4pm: Korah Ashby 410-0208

Sauteurs Breakwater 9-10 am: Sinikka Fisher 422-9880

Carriacou (Lumbadive) 2-3pm children, 3:30-4:40 pm adults: Diane Martino 443-8566

For more information go to www.getgrenadaswimming.com or call Deb Eastwood at 404-5237 or email: debeastwood@gmail.com

Grenada Youth Adventurers