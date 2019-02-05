5 Grenadian Artistes at International Soca Monarch Semis

The Government and people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique offer hearty congratulations to our Soca and Groovy Artistes who have advanced to the semi-finals stage of the International Power Soca and Groovy Monarchs Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

We are immensely proud of their individual accomplishments thus far and the collective significance of this for our Grenadian culture. We wish them the very best as they participate in the semi-finals on Sunday, 10 February, and we certainly look forward to them progressing to the finals of the competition scheduled for Friday, 1 March 2019.

Coming right on the heels of the celebration of Grenada’s 45th Anniversary of Independence, our artistes are uniquely placed to build on our rich cultural legacy. Our artistes play a pivotal role in the promotion of our premiere cultural event, Spiccmas, showcasing the uniqueness of Grenada’s carnival and illustrating the rich and vibrant history of our island.

Looking ahead, it is imperative that we build on these successes and continue to take deliberate steps to foster further regional prominence through collaboration and beneficial relationships, we pursue the goal of a sustainable festival in Grenada.

Senator the Hon. Norland Cox

Minister for Youth Development, Sports, Culture & The Arts

The semifinals will be held on Sunday, 10 February from 3 pm at the Arima Velodrome, Trinidad & Tobago

Power Soca

Performing Position Artiste Song Country 1 Marzville Wuk Barbados 2 Chromatics My Type 3 Asten Isaac Send Over Gyal 4 Chuck Gordon Portigal 5 Nessa Preppy Issa Snak 6 Turner Crab In A Bucket 7 Yankey Boy Doh Hold Bank 8 Lil Saint Doh Hold Back 9 Teddyson Johnn Vent St Lucia 10 Swappi Party Start 11 Mandella Linkz Tombstone Grenada 12 Preedy Lost and Found 13 V’ghn Trouble In The Morning Grenada 14 Blaxx Gyal Owner 15 Motto One Woman St Lucia 16 M1 Shy 17 Salty Body Good 18 Tim Tim/Rayzor X Pose 19 Ricardo Drue I Got You Antigua 20 5 Star Akil Personal 21 GBM Nutron Practice USA 22 Ding Dong Greatness 23 Third Base aka Trilo-G Harder

Groovy Soca

Performing Position Artiste Song Country 1 Jo Jo Start It 2 Mr Killa Run With It Grenada 3 Pelf Earthquake 4 Granny Jiggle It 5 Terri Lyons Mad 6 Blaxx Wuh Yuh Telling Yuhself 7 Iwer Go 8 Mr Legz Wining Challenge Grenada 9 Jadel Jam Day 10 Motto Pick Your Position St Lucia 11 Lil Natty & Thunder Get In Your Section Grenada 12 Wilky Jam a Bumpa 13 KMC Block Party 14 Ching-ee Rolling Stone 15 Blacksani Dumpa Truck 16 Hashim (Da Dream) Momentum