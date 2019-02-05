5 Grenadian Artistes at International Soca Monarch Semis

The Government and people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique offer hearty congratulations to our Soca and Groovy Artistes who have advanced to the semi-finals stage of the International Power Soca and Groovy Monarchs Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

Sen. the Hon. Norland Cox

We are immensely proud of their individual accomplishments thus far and the collective significance of this for our Grenadian culture. We wish them the very best as they participate in the semi-finals on Sunday, 10 February, and we certainly look forward to them progressing to the finals of the competition scheduled for Friday, 1 March 2019.

Coming right on the heels of the celebration of Grenada’s 45th Anniversary of Independence, our artistes are uniquely placed to build on our rich cultural legacy. Our artistes play a pivotal role in the promotion of our premiere cultural event, Spiccmas, showcasing the uniqueness of Grenada’s carnival and illustrating the rich and vibrant history of our island.

Looking ahead, it is imperative that we build on these successes and continue to take deliberate steps to foster further regional prominence through collaboration and beneficial relationships, we pursue the goal of a sustainable festival in Grenada.

The semifinals will be held on Sunday, 10 February from 3 pm  at the Arima Velodrome, Trinidad & Tobago

Power Soca

Performing Position Artiste Song Country
1 Marzville Wuk Barbados
2 Chromatics My Type
3 Asten Isaac Send Over Gyal
4 Chuck Gordon Portigal
5 Nessa Preppy Issa Snak
6 Turner Crab In A Bucket
7 Yankey Boy Doh Hold Bank
8 Lil Saint Doh Hold Back
9 Teddyson Johnn Vent St Lucia
10 Swappi Party Start
11 Mandella Linkz Tombstone Grenada
12 Preedy Lost and Found
13 V’ghn Trouble In The Morning Grenada
14 Blaxx Gyal Owner
15 Motto One Woman St Lucia
16 M1 Shy
17 Salty Body Good
18 Tim Tim/Rayzor X Pose
19 Ricardo Drue I Got You Antigua
20 5 Star Akil Personal
21 GBM Nutron Practice USA
22 Ding Dong Greatness
23 Third Base aka Trilo-G Harder

Groovy Soca

Performing Position Artiste Song Country
1 Jo Jo Start It
2 Mr Killa Run With It Grenada
3 Pelf Earthquake
4 Granny Jiggle It
5 Terri Lyons Mad
6 Blaxx Wuh Yuh Telling Yuhself
7 Iwer Go
8 Mr Legz Wining Challenge Grenada
9 Jadel Jam Day
10 Motto Pick Your Position St Lucia
11 Lil Natty & Thunder Get In Your Section Grenada
12 Wilky Jam a Bumpa
13 KMC Block Party
14 Ching-ee Rolling Stone
15 Blacksani Dumpa Truck
16 Hashim (Da Dream) Momentum

