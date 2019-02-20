Inland Revenue notice: Business registration

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation reminds the general public and in particular, the owners of garages, welding parlours, and furniture shops that they need to register their businesses with the Inland Revenue Department according to Law.

The deadline for registration was 31 December, so it is therefore imperative that the owners of these businesses get registered as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary consequences.

Ministry of Infrastructure Development