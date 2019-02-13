Petite Anse Hotelier runs marathon for Grenada amputees charity

Following on from his 2016 London Marathon run to raise funds for the Hilarion Leonard Cheshire Home in Sauteurs, Saint Patrick, Philip Clift is planning on collecting sponsorship for Attach-A-Leg Grenada.

The owner of Petite Anse Hotel successfully raised over EC$75,000 that was required for the architectural drawings, construction and materials to replace the roof of the community home for the elderly and disabled.

With that achievement firmly under his belt, Clift is ready to take on the next challenge. Attach A Leg provides prosthetic services for amputees on Grenada. Created and run by Gylfi Hilmisson, the non-profit makes mobility and a normal life possible for those who have lost a limb to diabetes or other health conditions.

Clift said, “What really inspired me was when I saw first-hand the difference it made to a recipient of a prosthetic. It turned the person’s life around from seemingly hopeless or pointless to a life of purpose. I watched the person arrive at the hotel for the fitting with crutches and walk out unaided. It was an emotional and satisfying moment. The gentleman is now back to walking, driving and working his garden.”

Grenada has a very high incidence of diabetes, often resulting in the amputation of a leg. Attach-A-Leg supplies and fits prosthetics to those who have lost a limb through amputation. Although some amputees pay towards their own limb, there is a large portion of people who are not in a financial position to pay anything.

With a mission to help the people who require financial assistance, Clift will be running the 26.2 miles of the London Marathon on 28 April 2019. He aims to raise £5,000 (EC$16,000) to support the transformation of more lives through the fitting of a prosthetic limb. Having a prosthetic fitted can changes lives for both the amputee and their family. It makes work possible in addition to being able to return to living a fulfilling life.

You can sponsor Clift by donating on his gofundme page.

About Attach-A-Leg: Attach-A-Leg is a non-profit organisation that helps amputees in Grenada to regain their lives after surgery. They operate solely through donations and their approach is to provide a high-quality service but to be cost-efficient. Attach-A-Leg works with the Grenada Council for the Disabled and the Grenada General Hospital in St George’s.

Attach-A-Leg