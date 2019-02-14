Prime Minister Mitchell out of state

Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell left the country today for meetings of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank in St Kitts, following which he will travel to New York to participate in independence celebrations with Grenadian nationals there.

On Thursday, Dr Mitchell participated in the afternoon session of the 3rd Annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue with Social Partners which was held under the theme, Building Resilient Institutions and Infrastructure for Sustainable Growth.

This annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue was introduced in 2017 as a means of raising the awareness of stakeholders on issues facing the ECCU and the development of strategies intended to foster growth within the currency union.

According to an information document on the ECCB website, “the forum places emphasis on a few key challenges to growth and generates strategies to addressing them.”

The document further states that “the issue of regional transport infrastructure gaps and market-based governance arrangements have been identified as the key areas for discussion at the 2019 edition of this event”.

Speaking to the media prior to his departure Thursday, Dr Mitchell described the annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue as an important opportunity to bring together Government leaders and the leadership of trade unions, non-governmental organisations, churches and other partners in the development process.

The objectives of Thursday’s meeting were to focus more on institutional strengthening and infrastructure; to share effective best practices for growth and resilience; to encourage the exchange of ideas and to forge further consensus on the key elements of the Growth Action Plan.

On Friday, Dr Mitchell, who is currently Chairman of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) will chair the 93rd Meeting of the Monetary Council. At the close of the meeting, Dr Mitchell will lead a press briefing that will look at outcomes of that discussion.

The Prime Minister will then travel on to New York where he will participate in Grenada’s 45th Anniversary of Independence Gala and Awards Ceremony, which will be held at El Caribe in Brooklyn.

Dr Mitchell is scheduled to return on Sunday.

Minister of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation, Honourable Gregory Bowen has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Dr Mitchell.

Office of the Prime Minister