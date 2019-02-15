SMC invitation: Jouvert Band Leaders
Spicemas Corporation

Spicemas Corporation (SMC) extends an invitation to all Jouvert Band Leaders to attend a meeting to discuss the way forward with respect to the upcoming Spicemas Jouvert competitions 2019.

The meeting will take place promptly at 3 pm on Tuesday, 19 February 2019 at Spicemas Office Kirani James Boulevard, Unit D6.

Your contribution is vital to the success of the competitions going forward, so please make the effort to attend and come with suggestions aimed at improving the product.

Thank you in advance for your commitment to participate.

Kelvin Jacob
Chief Executive Officer
Spicemas Corporation

