St George’s University scholarship announcement

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public that the Government of Grenada, in collaboration with the St George’s University, is offering scholarships, to interested Grenadians nationals, who wish pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees for the academic year 2019-2020.

  1. Undergraduate Arts & Science Degree Programmes. Deadline: 15 June 2019
  1. Graduate (MBA) Degree Programme – Business Administration: (a) Multi-Sector Health Management (b) International Business. Deadline: 15 July 2019

All applicants are advised to take note of the following:

  • Applicants must first apply to St George’s University for acceptance.
  • Applicants must be citizens of Grenada.
  • Personal statements need to explain the applicants’ financial need.
  • Application forms, for the scholarship, can be accessed on our Facebook Page (Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk) or from the Scholarship Desk via email.

Scholarship package requirements:

  • Scholarship application form
  • Two (2) references
  • Copy of birth paper and/or passport bio-data page
  • Certified copies of academic certificates
  • Official transcript
  • Acceptance letter
  • One passport size photograph
  • Personal statement

Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs on, or before, the respective deadlines mentioned above.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, at telephone numbers 473-440-2737/417-9762, or via email at scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

New Zealand scholarship opportunity
Co-op Bank introduces its newest ATM on the CONNEX...
China scholarship announcement: Deadline 22 Februa...
2019 Turkish scholarship announcement: Deadline 20...
Five school counsellors to attend drug control cou...