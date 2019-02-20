St George’s University scholarship announcement

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public that the Government of Grenada, in collaboration with the St George’s University, is offering scholarships, to interested Grenadians nationals, who wish pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees for the academic year 2019-2020.

Undergraduate Arts & Science Degree Programmes. Deadline: 15 June 2019

Graduate (MBA) Degree Programme – Business Administration: (a) Multi-Sector Health Management (b) International Business. Deadline: 15 July 2019

All applicants are advised to take note of the following:

Applicants must first apply to St George’s University for acceptance.

Applicants must be citizens of Grenada.

Personal statements need to explain the applicants’ financial need.

Application forms, for the scholarship, can be accessed on our Facebook Page (Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk) or from the Scholarship Desk via email.

Scholarship package requirements:

Scholarship application form

Two (2) references

Copy of birth paper and/or passport bio-data page

Certified copies of academic certificates

Official transcript

Acceptance letter

One passport size photograph

Personal statement

Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs on, or before, the respective deadlines mentioned above.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, at telephone numbers 473-440-2737/417-9762, or via email at scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education