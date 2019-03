PM’s XI to face Junior Murray XI on Saturday

The Prime Minister’s XI Cricket Team will be in action on Saturday, 2 March against the Junior Murray XI. Match time is 2 pm at the National Stadium.

The full team comprises, Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell; team captain, Starlin Romain, Atkinson Felix, Clifton Marrast, Steve Mahon, Stanley Henry, S Francois, Jonathan Farrier, Chris Greenidge, Rennie Belfon, Andy Joseph, C Telesford, John Sylvester, Kenny Stanislaus, Ian Stewart, Denis James, Frank Redhead and Kent Mitchell.

The Junior Murray XI will include former Windies cricketers Jimmy Adams, Ramnaresh Sarwan and Philo Wallace, as well as Deandra Dottin of the Windies Women’s Cricket team.

GIS