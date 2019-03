Windward Islands Debating Competition

The results of the 2019 Windward Islands Debating Competition held at the Grenada Trade Centre from 9 am to 12:30 pm on Friday, 1 March.

Semi-final topic:

1st debate: Topic: “Public Private Partnerships are the most viable methods of financing development projects in the OECS.”

St Lucia vs St Vincent

Best Debater award went to Rahym Augustin-Joseph of St Lucia.

Points Standing:

St Lucia: 572 (Winner)

St Vincent: 563

2nd debate: Topic: “The current education system in the region is based on a curriculum which adequately prepares students for jobs of the future.”

Dominica vs Grenada

Best Debater Award went to Carina Blache of Grenada.

Dominica: 559

Grenada: 629 (Winner)

Second and final debate competition will be held on Saturday, 2 March 2019 from 9 am at the Grenada Trade Centre.

Final Topic: “It is in Caricom’s best interest to help Venezuela get out of its current economic morass.”

Winners: Grenada vs St Lucia

St Lucia will be proposing and Grenada will be opposing the topic.

Let us wish the competitors all the best and support their hard work though our support.

TAMCC