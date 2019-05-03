Charges Laid

Three persons appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 29 April 2019 charged in connection with the seizure of 24 pounds of cannabis.

Clifford Samuel 26 years, Labourer, Nyasha Bellingy 32 years, Store Manager both citizens of St Vincent and The Grenadines and Frank Allard 43 years, Builder, residing at Windward, Carriacou have been jointly charged with conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled drug and trafficking in a controlled drug.

Samuel and Bellingy have been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons while Allard was granted bail in the sum of $60,000 with 2 sureties. They are all due to appear in court on Thursday, 9 May 2019.

Meanwhile, during another operation on Friday, 30 April 2019, 142 pounds of marijuana were confiscated. No one was arrested. Police investigations continue.

St George Resident Remanded to Prison

A 32-year-old, Beaulieu (St George) resident who was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing incident at Mt Craven, St Patrick on Sunday, 28 April 2019 was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons on Tuesday, 30 April.

Police confirm Death

Officers attached to the Victoria Police Station responded to a call from a resident of Waltham, St Mark. On their arrival at the home they observe a man who was motionless and he was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

One person is in custody assisting the police with their investigation and an arrest is imminent.

