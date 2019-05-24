The Environment Division and GIZ, under the Integrate Climate Change Adaptation Strategies (ICCAS) project, are hosting a workshop targeting contractors, builders, architects, engineers, and draftsmen to sensitise the sector to their role in building the resilience of our island.

Indeed, as a small island state, Grenada is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. The involvement of all actors of our society is important to become more resilient. Yet, the construction industry has a greater role to play in securing our resilience, hence the importance of this workshop.

The workshop is facilitated by civil engineer Dwayne Noel who will share best-practices in climate resilient buildings.

Changes in climate have brought about some new challenges to the construction industry and the country at large. Stronger storms, heavier rain events, longer droughts and fragile coastlines are calling for more resilient buildings, as well as better site selection and a more efficient use of water and energy resources. It has also prompted the introduction of improved construction standards and regulations to protect Grenadians from climate vulnerability.

Friday’s workshop is split in two parts. During the first part, Noel presents strategies and technologies to make buildings more climate resilient. This is in compliance with the minimum requirements under the OECS 2015 Building Code and covering topics such as site selection and preparation, as well as healthier buildings. During the second part, Noel presents energy and water efficiency technologies and natural and mechanical coping strategies. He also presents important regional standards pertaining to energy efficiency.

Other invited presentations include Leslie Smith, from the National Ozone Unit at the Energy Division, Government of Grenada and Curllan Bhola, technical expert on C4 Project are presenting a section on natural refrigerant cooling and a number of guest speakers are invited to present products available in Grenada that can help with the resilience of buildings such as insurance companies, energy efficient appliances, heat-reflective paints and hurricane resistant windows.

A second session of the workshop will be conducted on Saturday, 25 May 2019. Registration is open for the Saturday workshop until noon on Friday 24. Interested participants should contact magali.bongrand@giz.de to register.

The Integrated Climate Change Adaptation Strategies (ICCAS) programme, which is jointly implemented by The Environment Division and the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI).

