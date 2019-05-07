by Linda Sraker

A 60-year-old farmer is facing a charge of stealing coconuts, while 3 teenagers are facing 3 charges for stealing cash from the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB).

Fabian John of River Sallee St Patrick, was arrested and charged for the offence of Predial Larceny by stealing 75 coconuts and 4 bunches of bananas, while 3 male students from the communities of Darbeau and Mt Rush in St George, were recently charged with stealing and damaging the property of the Marketing and National Importing Board after police conducted an investigation.

The juveniles who range between the ages of 13 and 15 engaged in the criminal activity on 30 April 2019. They are presently on bail.

They are facing summary charges of housebreaking by unlawfully breaking and entering Marketing and National Importing Board and for stealing articles valued at EC$1,511 the property of Marketing and National Importing Board. They were also charged for the offence of Damage to Property one aluminium door and one wrought iron gate, value to be ascertained.

Also facing recent charges was Cheston Andrew 30-year-old Labourer residing at Cornets Walk, Gouyave, St John. He was charged for the offence of Burglary by unlawfully breaking and entering the dwelling-house of Caleen Andrew Hosten and for the offence of Indecent Assault by indecently assaulting a 12-year-old female.