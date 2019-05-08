If you have avoided speaking before an audience or a small group of people due to uncontrolled nerves, racing thoughts, rapid breathing or feel like your legs are going to give out from under you; now is the time learn how to overcome your fears.

During the month of May, Toastmasters International Clubs within Area 35 will be hosting Open House and Demonstration Meetings.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit organisation that is designed to assist anyone who desires to gain confidence in public speaking and leadership skills. As members advance through their programme they achieve educational awards based on the specific path or focus of their choice.

“The difference between a one-off public speaking course and the Toastmasters educational programme, is that Toastmasters is a self-paced continuous experience. All clubs are mandated to create a warm, safe environment for members to go through the growth process of gaining confidence. Additionally, based on your professional needs there are 10 Paths for you to choose, ranging from Presentation Mastery to Team Collaboration to Effective Coaching and more,” said Area 35 Area Director Roslyn A Douglas, MA, ACS, ALB.

During the Open House and Demonstration Meetings, the public will be able to meet Members of the Toastmasters Clubs and observe presentations on various topics from the Toastmasters Educational Programs. The agenda will highlight Toastmasters’ educational program called Pathways. After hearing the introduction of Pathways, members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include prepared speeches, Table Topics™ (impromptu speeches) and evaluations.

The upcoming Area 35 Toastmasters International Open House Demonstration Meetings are as follows:

Thursday, 16 May: 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Conception Toastmasters Club, GBSS Conference Room, Tanteen, St George

Wednesday, 22 May: 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Grenada Gems Toastmasters Club, Ministry of Education Conference Room, St George

Monday, 27 May: 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Grenada Public Service Toastmasters Club, PWU Building, Tanteen, St George

Event is free to the public.

Toastmasters