Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell is in neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago this week for regional meetings pertaining to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and security.

On Tuesday, Dr Mitchell addressed the plenary session of the Caribbean Internet Governance Forum, which is a regional multi-stakeholder forum designed to coordinate a regional approach to internet governance.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) which is this year celebrating its 30th anniversary.

As part of the 2019 forum, the CTU arranged a representation of a futuristic Single Market Space and Economy. Addressing delegates against this backdrop, Dr Mitchell focused on accelerating digital transformation by pooling limited resources.

While in Trinidad and Tobago this week, the Prime Minister will also attend the 19th Special Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community on Security which is scheduled for Friday, 3 May .

Office of the Prime Minister