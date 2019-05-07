The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for the month of May 2019.

7 May: (PAYE) Pay As You Earn and Withholding Tax due and payable

10 May: Gaming Tax due and payable

15 May: Deadline for payment on Motor Vehicle Licences Vehicle Registration Numbers with Plural Letters 501—750 Vehicle Registration Numbers with Single Letters 5001—7500

20 May: VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return due and payable

29 May: Corporation Income Tax Returns for Fiscal Year ending 28 February 2019

31 May: Personal Income Tax & Corporation Tax Instalments due and payable

31 May: (AST) Annual Stamp Tax Installment due and payable

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office or via wire transfer for taxpayers in the diaspora.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer- Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division