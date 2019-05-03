The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force informs the general public of the following traffic arrangements to facilitate Spicemas Carnival launch on Saturday, 4 May 2019 commencing 3 pm at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium car park, St George’s.

There will be a parade of the bands from Ariza Car Park onto Melville Street entering Kirani James’ Athletic Stadium Car Park.

All vehicular traffic entering the National Stadium will use the Queen’s Park Ring Road from its intersection with Cherry Hill, Mt Rush or Hump Back Bridge.

NO ENTRY:

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed in the following areas:

Old Fort public road from its junction with Lucas Street.

Cemetery Hill from its junction with Church Street.

The Ring Road from its junction with Mt Rush public road to the direction of the Hump Back Bridge.

Sendall tunnel from (1pm) once the parade is on the street.

PUBLIC PARKING:

VVIPs, VIPs and officials will be allowed to park on the concrete area in front of the National Cricket Stadium.

MEDIA/ POLICE OFFICERS:

Media/Police Officers will be allowed to park in the concrete area behind the Cricket Stadium entering gate 6.

GENERAL PUBLIC:

The general public will be allowed to park in gate 6 in the vicinity of the Cricket Net area.

NO PARKING ZONE:

No parking will be allowed in the following areas on either side of the road:

Stadium Ring Road

Melville Street from the Fish Market to Cherry Hill, St George

Queen’s Park road from its junction with the Green Bridge to the National Stadium.

River Road from Purcell’s Lumber Yard to the roundabout close to La Qua Brothers Crematorium.

Mt Rush public road from its junction with the Ring Road.

National Stadium main entrance public way from Green Bridge.

The main entrance to the National Stadium.

EMERGENCY ROUTE:

The Emergency Route from the National Stadium will be Queen’s Park Public Road onto Cemetery Hill, and onto Grand Etang Road.

VENDING:

Persons will only be allowed to vend on the sea side of the main public road along the Western Main Road.

No vending will be allowed along Queen’s Park road from Green Bridge to the main entrance of the National Stadium or any other area in the vicinity of the National Stadium.

There will be a delay in traffic for motorist travelling towards Melville Street from its intersections with the following areas from 1 pm.

Melville Street with its intersection with La Qua Roundabout,

Melville Street with its intersection with St Jules Street,

Melville Street with its intersection with St John Street,

Melville Street with its intersection with Hillsborough Street.

NB: Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The Royal Grenada Police Force requests the full cooperation of the general public in facilitating the temporary traffic arrangements.

The motoring public is also advised to comply with the directives given by the traffic officers, traffic wardens and signs.

Office of Commissioner of Police