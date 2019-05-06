Position Opening: Grants and Finance Officer

Target Start Date: 15 June 2019

Location: St George’s, Grenada, West Indies

The Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF) is a non-profit international organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of peoples in the Caribbean and Developing Tropical Regions worldwide. This mission is carried out by appointing research fellows who are leaders in their field of study, encouraging partnership and collaboration with global experts in each field, and supporting the procurement of research grants to implement projects and research studies. Over the past 24 years, WINDREF has secured grants from many funding agency, including the UN, WHO, PAHO, World Bank, GIZ, USAID, NIH, Wellcome Trust, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (Grand Challenges) and many more.

An opportunity has arisen for a financial specialist to join our team to move the Foundation’s mission forward by assisting with grant applications, budget preparation and adherence, accounting, and financial reporting. We are looking for someone with an accounting/finance degree/skills who is passionate about making a difference in health and quality of life, through making a positive impact through rigorous, ethical research and the scientific method. This position will report jointly to the Director/ Deputy Director while being supported by the Assistant Administrator, Grants Coordinator and the Program Manager.-

Position Duties:

Assist in applying for project funding from external granting agencies

Track finances for all externally-funded projects using accounting software

Ensure all project expenses adhere to contracted budgets and funding guidelines

Prepare periodic financial reports to each granting agency for all externally-funded projects as required

Track overall finances for WINDREF, including preparation of periodic financial reports for the Director, Deputy Director and/or Board

Liaise with research fellows regarding any questions they may have about grant and expense rules and ensure they do not spend over budget in specific line items or overall.

Assist the WINDREF team with other duties as assigned by supervisors and Directors

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting and/or finance or equivalent, and /or 3-5 years’ practical business experience in an accounting or finance role

Proficiency with accounting software such as Quickbooks Pro/Premier

Attention to detail and persistence in ensuring accuracy of accounts and financial reports

Willingness to work long and/or irregular hours when required

Experience working with international funding agencies preferred

Experience with project management preferred

Interest in academic research and the ideals of an academic environment

Excellent interpersonal skills and a willingness and interest in working closely with research faculty to support their projects

Interest in gaining competency and expertise in new areas such as grant reporting and online grant systems

A team player who understands the big picture and is willing to assist outside of his/her area of expertise when necessary to move the Foundation’s mission forward.

The position is located at WINDREF on the St George’s University campus in Grenada, West Indies. Remuneration will be competitive and in-line with the requirements of the role while taking experience and qualifications into consideration.

If interested, please email a cover letter and resume to Ms Isha English (ienglish@sgu.edu) copying Dr Randall Waechter (rwaechter@sgu.edu) and Dr Trevor Noel (trevornoel@sgu.edu) by 15 May 2019.