by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Reigning Soca and Groovy Monarchs disagree with decision to decrease qualifying participants in Dimanche Gras finals

Decision was prompted by patrons’ complaints about show duration

Both the reigning Soca Monarch and Groovy Monarch disagree with the decision to decrease the number of participants who can qualify for the finals in the competitions of Dimanche Gras, Groovy and Soca for Spicemas celebrations 2019.

As a result the Soca, Dimanche Gras and Groovy final will all now have 10 artistes inclusive of the reigning monarch. However, the artistes agree with the increase in prize money, ranging between 10% and 15%.

The announcement was made by Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture and the Arts, Norland Cox during Tuesday Post Cabinet briefing.

Shortly after receiving instruments marking them as cultural ambassadors, the artistes voiced their opinion on the subject. Shondell “Dash” Amada, Dingaan “Lil Natty” Henry and Nyelon “Thunda” Williams expressed their disapproval, stating that their not backing the decision stems from the fact that this can hinder younger artistes from getting an opportunity to break through into the big leagues.

Amada, who is looking forward to defending his title and making history, lamented the reduction can hurt younger artistes. “It is love and passion, but at the end of the day, bills have to be paid so that the increase will be really great but you see the reduction in the number of finalists. It will be a little rough, because if Dash is not who he is right now trying to get in, it will be tough, so reducing the numbers, I am not for it.”

Dash believes this should be used by the young and upcoming artistes to further perfect their craft and improve the quality of music in order to get a chance on the big stage. “All the young artistes out there, that should just make you more hungry and be more persistent and add more to your drive to want to achieve and accomplish,” he said.

Dingaan “Lil Natty” Henry and Nyelon “Thunda” Williams also expressed similar sentiments.

According to Minister Cox, their decision was prompted by complaints from patrons about the duration of the shows, as well as keeping in line with other shows staged throughout the region.

“We have revised those numbers downwards and we are looking at 10 inclusive of the defending monarch and the peoples’ choice artiste. Some reasons for this change had to do with a lot of complaints about the duration of the shows whereby we had some cases shows finishing 4 am. One of the challenges with that, people believe that the show was a bit too long and drawn out, and we wanted to tighten that so we believe that is a good number and also keeping in line with other similar shows through the region,” he said.