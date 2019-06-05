The German Development Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ) GmbH (www.giz.de) calls for offers for the supply of

A micro-hydropower plant

The German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) supports Grenada in its electricity sector reform process and has commissioned the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to implement the project “Reform of the Electricity Sector to support Climate Policy in Grenada” (G-RESCP).

Within this project, a pilot project at Deco Junction (Annandale system) is foreseen to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of hydropower usage in Grenada’s water supply system.

At this location in NAWASA’s system, a micro-hydropower plant is to be installed in lieu of pressure reducing valves that are currently used to reduce the pressure in the pipe system.

Therefore, on GIZ is inviting capable suppliers to provide offers for the required equipment (see Technical Specifications), including shipment to St Georges (Grenada), installation, testing, training and commissioning. The Technical Specifications can be requested by email to DO_Quotation@giz.de.

Questions should be sent to that email address. Only quotes sent to that email address will participate in the tendering process. Deadline for submission of quotes: 20th June 2019.