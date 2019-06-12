The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs all stakeholders that due to technical challenges with the processing of the data for the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment, (CPEA™), the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has advised of a delay in the release of results for 2019.

The council has given the assurance that it is making every effort to have the quality assurance processes completed within the shortest possible time, and has extended to the ministry, an apology for any inconvenience that this delay may cause.

This ministry will duly notify all stakeholders as soon as the results become available.

GIS