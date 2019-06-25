The Willie Redhead Foundation (tWRF), as part of the year-long celebration of their Silver Anniversary (1994-2019), will be launching a video on Carriacou and Grenada’s waterwheels, windmills and aqueducts as an introduction to the historicity of our country’s technology during the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

The event is carded for Thursday, 27 June at 5 pm at the National Museum on Young Street St George’s.

