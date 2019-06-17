The Carriacou Culture Train String Band is ‘singing’ with excitement as they are included to represent Grenada in Trinidad and Tobago at Carifesta 2019.

The 9-member group consisting of 2 females and 7 males was recently formed following their ‘Parang Train’ stint during the month of December 2018, where they serenaded at various locations throughout the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Rina Mills speaking on behalf of the group said, “We are very happy that we’ve been given the opportunity to not only represent Carriacou, but to represent our country on a whole at such a prestigious event.”

Mills thanked the Government of Grenada, the Grenada Cultural Foundation, Grenada Tourism Authority and everyone else who played a role in making this trip a reality.

“It is our view that patrons and performers at the event will learn of the rich heritage and history of String Band music performed here on the island of Carriacou,” said Mills.

The 9-member team is scheduled to depart Grenada for Trinidad on 15 August 2019 and is expected to return on 26 August 2019.

Carriacou Culture Train String Band