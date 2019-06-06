EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK
Career Opportunities
Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill vacancies at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank headquartered in Basseterre, St Kitts. The successful applicants will be based in St Kitts and assigned to the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) Secretariat and will be hired initially on a two (2) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance. All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment application form which is available on the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org).
|
LEGAL OFFICER I
|
ANALYST I
|Duties (include but are not limited to):
· Interpreting securities legislation and other laws impacting on the securities industry.
· Rendering legal advice on securities regulatory and supervisory matters, contracts and agreements.
· Preparing rules, guidance notes/directives, formulating, drafting or amending existing legislation to facilitate the development and regulation of the securities market.
· Reviewing of documents to ensure compliance.
· Developing and administering a Compliance and Enforcement programme for the ECSRC.
· Investigating infringements within the market and communicating regulatory action to market participant/offender.
· Recommending and executing regulatory/legal action to correct infringements.
Applicants must have:
· A Bachelor of Laws Degree;
· A Legal Education Certificate or equivalent.
Possession of any or all of the following would be an asset:
· At least two (2) years relevant working experience;
· Knowledge and application of securities law.
|Duties (include but are not be limited to):
· Assessing applications for the issue and renewal of all licences, including broker dealer and collective investment schemes.
· Assisting with research, formulation of policies related to the development, supervision and regulation of the securities market.
· Reviewing disclosure reports and statutory filings of reporting issuers, licencees and collective investment schemes to ensure that the minimum requirements of the legislation and rules are met.
· Conducting off-site surveillance and reviewing risk-focused information to determine compliance with the legislation and rules, and to inform the onsite examination programme.
· Preparing risk assessments of licenced securities firms, monitoring licensee compliance, maintaining supervisory logs and conducting on-site examinations.
Applicants must have:
· A first degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance, Business Management or Business Administration
Possession of any or all of the following would be an asset:
· At least two (2) years relevant working experience.
· Professional qualification in Accounting or Finance.
· Legal training/qualifications.
|Refer to the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org) or the ECCB’s Office in the respective territories for further details on each vacancy.
Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. The following original documents must be submitted:
- Curriculum vitae
- Two (2)recent letters of reference
- Certified copies of all certificates
- Official university transcript
- A recent Criminal record/Police certificate of character or certified copy
Supporting documents should be sent to:
Human Resource Department
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
P O Box 89, Bird Rock
BASSETERRE
St Kitts
or
Email to: hrd@eccb-centralbank.org
TO REACH NO LATER THAN 28 JUNE 2019.
Notes:
- Only candidates shortlisted for the selection process will be contacted.
- Applicants may enquire of the Human Resource Department to ascertain receipt of applications.
- Shortlisted candidates will be required to undertake various assessments.
