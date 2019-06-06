Duties (include but are not limited to): · Interpreting securities legislation and other laws impacting on the securities industry. · Rendering legal advice on securities regulatory and supervisory matters, contracts and agreements. · Preparing rules, guidance notes/directives, formulating, drafting or amending existing legislation to facilitate the development and regulation of the securities market. · Reviewing of documents to ensure compliance. · Developing and administering a Compliance and Enforcement programme for the ECSRC. · Investigating infringements within the market and communicating regulatory action to market participant/offender. · Recommending and executing regulatory/legal action to correct infringements. Applicants must have: · A Bachelor of Laws Degree; · A Legal Education Certificate or equivalent. Possession of any or all of the following would be an asset: · At least two (2) years relevant working experience; · Knowledge and application of securities law.

Duties (include but are not be limited to): · Assessing applications for the issue and renewal of all licences, including broker dealer and collective investment schemes. · Assisting with research, formulation of policies related to the development, supervision and regulation of the securities market. · Reviewing disclosure reports and statutory filings of reporting issuers, licencees and collective investment schemes to ensure that the minimum requirements of the legislation and rules are met. · Conducting off-site surveillance and reviewing risk-focused information to determine compliance with the legislation and rules, and to inform the onsite examination programme. · Preparing risk assessments of licenced securities firms, monitoring licensee compliance, maintaining supervisory logs and conducting on-site examinations. Applicants must have: · A first degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance, Business Management or Business Administration Possession of any or all of the following would be an asset: · At least two (2) years relevant working experience. · Professional qualification in Accounting or Finance. · Legal training/qualifications.