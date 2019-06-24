by Linda Straker

Interns are all Grenadians who studied at St George’s University

After the internship concludes 30 June 2020, the interns will become house officers

On 1 July 2019, 8 Grenadians – 7 females and 1 male who achieved medical degrees at St George’s University (SGU) will be creating history when they commence a period of internship at the General Hospital, in St George’s.

“This is history because it’s the first time that the group of interns coming to the General Hospital are all Grenadians who studied at St George’s University,” said Dr Donald Noel.

The interns are Drs Kahfee King, Christerlyn Charles, Anyka Clouden, Vonda Thompson, Agnes Courtney, Amika Gittens, Camille Compton and Garvin Bowen.

Dr George Mitchell, Chief Medical Officer said that the internship will conclude on 30 June 2020. “During the internship period, they will be working in Paediatrics, Internal Medicine, OBG/YN and Surgery. So, in the end, all of them will be having experience in all four areas,” Mitchell explained.

After the internship, the interns will become house officers.

Founded as an independent School of Medicine in 1976, St George’s University opened its doors to students beginning in January 1977. It has evolved into a top centre of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the Caribbean island of Grenada, in the West Indies.

The Government of Grenada offers thousands in scholarships to Grenadian students every year to assist them with studies at SGU.

The university offers medical and veterinary medical degrees in the School of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine and independent and dual graduate degrees in the sciences, public health, and business. Undergraduate degree programmes are also available through its School of Arts and Sciences and students may build on their education by pursuing a degree in the School of Graduate Studies.

The university programmes are accredited and approved by many governing authorities, and SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland.

SGU has become the third largest source of doctors for the entire US workforce according to the Federation of State Medical Board.