Officers attached to the Drug Squad in its latest anti-drug operations have removed 2 firearms and a quantity of ammunition off the streets.

A search at the home of a Woburn, St George resident on Monday, 17 June 2019, led to the confiscation of one Glock17 9mm pistol, one Glock22 .40 pistol, 89 rounds of .40 ammunition, 51 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 13 rounds of .22 ammunition.

Charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition were laid against Leron Bethel 34 years, Boat Builder, residing at Woburn, St George in relation to the said confiscation. He will be appearing at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court today, Wednesday, 19 June 2019.

Meanwhile, during another police operation on Monday, 17 June 2019, ninety pounds of cannabis were seized from a boat plying the Grenada to Carriacou route.

Police investigations continue.

Office of the Commissioner of Police