Grenada has formally established diplomatic relations with the Kyrgyz Republic.

A joint communiqué on establishing diplomatic relations between both countries was signed in Moscow on Monday, 3 June 2019. Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary HE Oleg Firer and HE Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov signed on behalf of the governments of Grenada and the Kyrgyz Republic respectively.

“The Kyrgyz Republic and Grenada, desirous to promote mutual understanding and strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the 2 countries, guided by the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and international law, have decided to establish diplomatic relations at ambassadorial level,” the communiqué read.

The ambassadors discussed economic and cultural development of both countries and the possibilities for further cooperation in other areas including tourism.

The diplomats agreed to actively explore cooperation between both countries including cultural exchanges and bilateral visa waiver.

Embassy of Grenada Press Centre