Three Carriacou residents will appear at the St George’s No. 1 Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 27 June 2019 having been jointly charged in connection with the seizure of 90 pounds of cannabis.

Godwin Modeste 50 years, Taxi Driver of Mt Royal; Godfrey Charles, 45 years, Machine Operator and Ryan Hayes 35 years, Supervisor both of Hermitage, were jointly charged with trafficking in a controlled drug and conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled drug.

The illegal substance was confiscated onboard one of the motor vessels plying the Grenada to Carriacou route on Monday, 17 June 2019, shortly after its arrival at the Carenage, St George’s.

Office of the Commissioner of Police