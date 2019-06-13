The Ministry of Agriculture is in the process of developing the beekeeping sub-sector through support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Through a project titled “Strengthening the Apiculture Value Chain in Grenada,” the ministry will support the development of policy and an action plan to increase livestock production including honey production, the development of a national honey bee surveillance system, training of beekeepers and extension officers and improvement of the institutional capacity of the Beekeepers Association of Grenada.

This project falls within the Ministry of Agriculture’s objective of promoting sustainable agriculture and strengthening of food and nutrition security.

“We hope to do a consultation on the existing and potential market opportunities that exist,” explained FAO Project Consultant Dr Patricia Bedford. She met with beekeepers and staff at the Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday, 11 June.

The project will support the design, monitoring and implementation of approaches, policies and interventions that promote equitable access to and sustainable management of productive natural resources. It will also support the improvement of access of poor rural producers and households to appropriate technologies, inputs and market.

Dr Kimond Cummings, Chief Veterinary and Livestock Officer, within the Ministry of Agriculture elaborating on the significance of the FAO-backed project said, “Part of this funding will be used to develop our surveillance system, but also market assessment and value chain.”

“We are having ongoing assessments to see where we are at in terms of our production,” he furthered.

Over 10 persons participated in the consultation. Participant Jeffrey Augustine underscored the importance of having talks with members of the sector. “Coming out of this session we have made positive advancements. I am looking forward to working with young people and also those older beekeepers.”

Another of the participants Andy Paul said, “I think it was a very productive session. We were able to identify where we are and what we need in the sector.”

As part of the consultations for the project “Strengthening the Apiculture Value Chain in Grenada,” the areas identified for improvement are: improving stakeholders’ understanding of existing and potential market opportunities and strategies required to access the growing local market; analysis of the honey value chain and a market assessment study; restructuring and improvement of institutional capacity of the Beekeepers Association of Grenada.

