The Ministry of Health informs the general public that due to ongoing construction work at the General Hospital, there will be minor interruptions in the regular flow of traffic to the hospital during the morning period, on Saturday, 22 June.

While the ongoing construction and facilities upgrades are necessary to improve service delivery and patient care, an emergency access plan is in place, and efforts will be made to accommodate visitors and motorists alike.

The Ministry of Health and the hospital’s management team sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this interruption may cause.

We thank you for your understanding and co-operation.

Ministry of Health