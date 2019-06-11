Sandals Grenada continued its investment in the holistic health and development of its team members with a week of personal enlightenment for activities dubbed, ‘Back to Basics’ held recently.

This upliftment event is geared toward encouraging a balanced, positive lifestyle.

The week focused on key aspects of personal wellness; Monday – Fitness and Nutrition; Tuesday – Finances; Wednesday – Sex and Relationships; and Thursday – Conservation. Community Educator, Maureen St Clair, lead Wednesday’s Sex and Relationships forum and shared, “What a tremendous occasion this was for us to create a safe space to discuss sensitive issues that are so important for us and our families. We have opinions and we shout our opinions out, but we don’t really try to hear what the other person is saying. So today I created a safe space where men and women can talk to and really hear each other.”

Another stakeholder, the National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawasa), took full advantage of the opportunity to share with the resort community on ways to conserve water, global issues relating to water and on the challenges they (Nawasa) have been battling this dry season. “Persons had many questions on water shortages and I was able to add some perspective on the challenges we are facing this dry season and how we have been servicing the island as best as possible,” shared Jamila Lewis Samuel, Communications Supervisor for Nawasa.

Sandals Training & Development Manager, Sheena Williams, believes in the value of the event adding, “The sessions focused on developing awareness and various skills pertinent to everyday life. Each session had good attendance based on the Team Members’ interest and this interest could be seen in their interaction with the host and the many questions they asked. While it may not have been directly related to their job profile, we understand the value of such sessions as it can only contribute to developing more well-rounded individuals. These initiatives are part of what makes our team the best!”

Last Friday was the culmination of the event with a grand one-day fair featuring a variety of local suppliers. Vendors at the fair included Flow, Digicel, Huggins Automotive, Steele’s Automotive, Fit for Life Health Club, Clear Vision and Sunsmile Dental among many others.

Sandals Grenada Human Resource Manager, Stephanie Sylvester knows all too well that oftentimes in the hospitality industry managing one’s personal time can be difficult. “Our team members work a 5-day week, that can include weekends or afternoons or nights, and so doing personal errands can be a challenge. Hospitality is a 24-hour operation and therefore our hours in the hospitality business are out of sync with traditional business hours. It was therefore important for us to include that other aspect of bringing services and products here to the resort, for our convenience.”

Also adding to the services available on that day was popular barber Jeron Lessey of Imperial Cutz, who was commissioned to provide haircuts, on the house. The Sandals team was also privy to free manicures by Bee Dazzle salon. The most popular booths proved to be that of the financial institutions: GUT Credit Union, Ariza, Republic Bank, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank and Axcel Finance.

Watersports Attendant, Troy John was impressed by the offerings. “This event was a great idea, I don’t always have as much time as I will like to get things done so having everything here is definitely welcomed. The deals available were very attractive; I saw a good discount on a boat engine I was eyeing a few months ago.”

One can hope that the effects of attention to self-care will blossom into positive results, as Fitness Trainer, Marcia St Bernard shared during her presentation to the Sandals team. “A happy healthy home starts with your own personal development journey of self-care to arrive at a positive place. A great example is the instructions given on an aircraft during a safety demo, to put your mask on first, before you assist others. In other words, you cannot be of any help to any one until you take care of yourself. If your needs are not being met, you are powerless to help others!”

Sandals Grenada