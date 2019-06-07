The general public is hereby notify that the fixed telephone number 442 – 7224 that provides service to the Grenville Police Station will temporarily be out of service, due to the interruption of electricity in the town of Grenville on Sunday, 9 June 2019 between 9 am and 5 pm.

Persons wishing to contact the police station can do so via the alternative telephone numbers 442 – 6563, 438 – 3050 or mobile number 405 – 3153.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

Office of Commissioner of Police