Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Shakim Thomas 22 years old, Unemployed of Upper St John, St Andrew.

Thomas is wanted for questioning in relation to the offence of Housebreaking and Stealing. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, medium built, dark in complexion with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone seeing Shakim Thomas or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact South Saint George Police Station at 444 4454, Criminal Investigations Department at 440 3921/439 5583, police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police