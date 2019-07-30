The 18th FINA World Championships came to a close in Gwangju, South Korea on 28 July. Three swimmers represented Grenada’s National Swim Team; Kimberly Ince, Delron Felix and Kerry Ollivierre each competed in 2 events. Ince, Felix and Ollivierre all put out very impressive performances in all events they participated.

Felix secured personal best times in the 100M Freestyle with a time of 52.08 seconds and in his 50M Backstroke in a time of 28.15 seconds. Meanwhile, Ollivierre secured 3rd place finishes with excellent swims in the heats of his 50M Freestyle and Breaststroke events. Ince secured a personal best time in the 100M Backstroke with a time of 1:09.85 and made an impressive swim in the 50M Backstroke.

Swimmers will return to Grenada on Tuesday, 30 July. Felix and Ince will go on to join the Grenada Team at the PANAM games in Peru on 2 August, where they will compete in the swimming component of the meet.

It has been a very active season of swimming for our national swimmers having participated at CCCAN at the end of June then moving to the FINA World Championship in July and now on to the PANAM Games for August.

Additionally, National Swimmer Dajenel Williams recently competed at the London Aquatic Center Meet where he secured a 1st place finish in the 200M Butterfly and a 3rd place finish in the 50M Butterfly. Later in August 3 swimmers, Anaika Charles, Jenebi Benoit and Zackary Gresham will compete at the FINA World Junior Championship in Budapest Hungary.

GASA extends congratulations to all the swimmers who continue to give excellent representation of Grenada on the international stage.

GASA