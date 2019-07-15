Under the theme “Your Potential – Our Passion” the 3rd annual Services Expo, hosted by the Grenada Coalition of Services Industries (GCSI) takes place at the Grenada Trade Centre this Thursday and Friday (18 & 19 July) between 9 am and 7 pm on both days.

The expo will showcase some 30 service producers in many diverse fields ranging from architectural and engineering services, financial services, education, training, professional services, telecommunications, computer programming, online marketing, advertising, robotics, fashion, entertainment, health & wellness and more.

According to the Chairman of GCSI, Jude Bernard, “There are 3 distinct dimensions to this year’s expo. First, there is the typical consumer show represented by the traditional display booths, then there will be specially organised business-to-business sessions amongst exhibitors at the expo as well as between exhibitors and outside business interests, and finally, the expo will feature the creative side Grenada’s services industries, with live performances from some of Grenada’s top musicians and artistes from 4 pm to 7 pm on both days.

Thursday evening will have performances from saxophonist Lyndon Langdon, vocalist Sonika Mc Kie, pannist Kedi Hood along with the Fahrenheit Band, while on the final evening (Friday), patrons will be treated to performances by local artiste V’ghn, Jeverson Ramirez and Solid the band, and a number of young and budding artistes.

Chairman Bernard takes the opportunity to invite all Grenadians, residents and visitors of all ages and walks of life to come out and support the 2–day event in return for a contribution of just $1 for adults 18 and over with a chance to win door prizes. Attendance is free for everyone under 18 years of age.

The main objectives of the services expo are:

To highlight the importance of services to Grenada’s economy To create awareness of the wide range of services currently produced locally To create awareness of the potential that services offer for employment, self-employment, import substitution, export generation and economic development To heighten the interest of the population, especially the young, in becoming involved in services as a business and career To highlight to policymakers and financial institutions the need to give greater support to services-related fields and endeavours To provide business-to-business opportunities for service producers and potential users, as well as opportunities collaboration and cluster formation.

Download (PDF, 6.34MB)

GCSI