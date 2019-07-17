by Linda Straker

Telecommunications provider to undertake an internal investigation

Telecommunications provider will pursue legal action if there is a need

The telecommunications provider which has an arrangement with the Government of Grenada to service all government’s telecommunications needs, has announced that it is undertaking an internal investigation into an allegation that one of its employees is responsible for disclosing the invoice for a former public officer to the host of a radio talkshow.

“We are aware of allegations being made by a local radio personality with regard to Digicel’s handling of customer information. Our responsibility to our customers and to protecting their personal data is of paramount importance to us – and as a customer champion and good corporate citizen, we take instances of this nature very seriously. As such, we have moved swiftly to undertake an internal investigation to establish the facts in this matter,” said a statement from Digicel’s Grenada’s head office.

Promising to provide updates as appropriate, the statement gave the assurance that it will pursue legal action if there is a need. “It’s also important to point out that, if appropriate, we will not hesitate to make use of any and all legal avenues open to us to defend our good reputation and that of our employees,” said the statement.

Last week, an opposition political activist who produces a radio talkshow disclosed that he had documentation to prove that the state had paid the telephone bills for former public officers, 2 of whom were parliamentarians. At that time, he claimed that the documentation was for the period April, May and June 2019.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has since said that he was embarrassed about the development and explained that the action is a result of a systematic failure with the public service.

On Tuesday during the post-cabinet briefing, Press Secretary Philomena Robertson said that all those who had their bill paid by the state, will have to repay the money.

The statement from Digicel came after the talkshow host informed his listeners in a programme on the night of 16 July 2019 that he walked into the Digicel office and obtained 3 years of invoices in the name of one of the former public officers who used the government assigned phone.