The Grenada Bureau of Standards (GDBS) celebrates its 30th year of existence on 25 July 2019. GDBS was formed in 1989 after the passing of Standards Act #6, with Dr Peter Radix appointed as the Director and Albert Xavier as Chairman of the Standards Council.

The bureau was temporarily based in the Science and Technology Building in Tanteen, St George’s. Gordon Lashley designed the logo.

In 1991, Grenada became a member of the Caribbean Common Market Standards Council and in 1995, joined the World Trade Organisation, with GDBS appointed as the WTO Notification and National Enquiry Point for matters relating to standards and technical barriers to trade. Also in 1995, GDBS became a member of the Inter-American Metrology System (SIM).

The Grenada Bureau of Standards became the Codex Contact Point for the International Food Standards Commission of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1996.

Throughout the years, the bureau has developed over 100 standards covering topics ranging from labelling and packaging to construction materials and is currently working with the Caricom Regional Organisation for Standards & Quality (CROSQ) to harmonise regional standards.

A very memorable event in GDBS’ history is the accreditation of its Analytical Chemistry Laboratory to ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 – General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories in 2016. This laboratory is the first laboratory in Grenada to receive this accreditation and it is the first laboratory within a National Standards Organisation in the OECS to attain such an achievement.

Management expresses the sincerest gratitude to those who have contributed to the work of the bureau and hopes that the relationship remains steadfast as we strive to create a quality consciousness in Grenada.

Grenada Bureau of Standards