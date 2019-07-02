The Caribbean is this year’s invited region to the International Festival of Geography in Saint-Dié-Des-Vosges, France.

In its 30th edition, the festival uses geography as an educational tool for cultural exchange, and welcomes 50,000 persons every year. The main festival categories are Geography, Gastronomy and Literature.

Three members of Alliance Française de la Grenade will represent Grenada at the festival which runs from 4-6 October 2019, and use this excellent occasion to promote Grenada culture in a French educational context.

At Grenada’s booth, Alliance Française de la Grenade — a non-profit which has been promoting French culture in Grenada for 65 years — is looking forward to providing excerpts of French culture firsthand and hosting online classes for schoolchildren in Grenada.

With the collaboration of several local stakeholders, the 3-person team will

produce a daily cooking demonstration and sampling of Grenadian foods ( Gastronomy )

) present on French influence in Grenada, 370 years after the founding of Grenada’s first French settlement ( Geography ) and

) and read from locally written and illustrated children’s books donated by Grenada Schools Inc. (Literature).

The team has established a GoFundMe campaign to assist with travel costs which are not covered by the festival organisers, and invite the public to contribute to Grenada’s participation.

Please contact the team at 440-0984 or email alliancegrenade@spiceisle.com to donate in Grenada or to provide products for the gastronomy category of the Grenada booth.

The team departs Grenada 27 September, to return 11 October.

Alliance Française de la Grenade