The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has been advised by the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport that Grenada and her dependencies are expected to be affected by a tropical wave on Sunday 14 and Monday, 15 July.

According to the midday weather forecast from the Met Office conditions are expected to be partly cloudy and breezy, gradually increasing in cloudiness, with moderate to heavy scattered nighttime showers and isolated thundershowers.

A possible flood and landslide warning have also been issued.

NaDMA, therefore, advises citizens to be vigilant and cautious when travelling or if you live in areas prone to flooding.

We further remind the general public that we are officially into the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season and encourage all citizens to always “Be Prepared”.

NaDMA through the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor the tropical wave and provide an update of any changes.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, cell: 533-0766, or email: nadma@spiceisle.com and nadmapr@gmail.com. NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

NADMA