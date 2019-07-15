Three of Grenada’s top National Swimmers Delron Felix, Kerry Ollivierre and Kimberley Ince leave the island today 15 July 2019 to participate in the 18th FINA World Swimming Championship from 21 – 28 July 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea.

The swimmers will be accompanied by Coach Nataly Regis Sihera and GASA’s Secretary Reyan Neckles who will also serve as Team Manager.

Each swimmer will be competing in 2 events. Felix will compete in the 50-metre backstroke and 100-metre freestyle; Ollivierre in the 50-metre butterfly and 50-metre freestyle while Ince, the lone female, will compete in the 50-metre and 100-metre backstroke. Grenada is optimistic that the team, which has consistently performed well at several regional meets, will put on another stellar performance. Over 194 federations will be participating at the championships from the 7 continents.

All 3 swimmers competing at the FINA Worlds are all hoping to make the Olympic qualifying times in their respective events as they seek to attain a spot for the 2020 Olympics scheduled for Tokyo.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) extends best wishes to all our swimmers and look forward to their continued high level of performance.

GASA