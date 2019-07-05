The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and a number of partners completed a major cleanup of the St George’s Spice and Craft market on Sunday, 30 June.

More than 8 jumbo bags of garbage were collected by cadets attached to the St George’s Zone C Cadet Corps. The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Fire Department were also on hand to power wash the drains at the market.

Other collaborating partners included the St George’s Market Square management and staff, Ministry of Infrastructural Development, George F Huggins & Co (G’da) Ltd, the National Taxi Association (NTA) and the management of the St George’s Bus Terminal who contributed garbage bags and grabbers. The Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority (GSWMA) coordinated collection and the weighing of bags at the Perseverance landfill.

CEO of the GTA, Patricia Maher was present for the activity and interacted with the young men and women of the Cadet Corp who assisted with the cleaning. She said, “Thank you for your hard work. We want you to continue to keep Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique pure, because you are the future of this nation.”

Head of the Nautical Department at the GTA, Nikoyan Roberts and her assistant Chinel Sandy coordinated the cleanup and thanked all partners for coming together to contribute to the activity. Roberts has also submitted a report detailing a number of important recommendations to improve the visitor experience at the St George’s Market.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen praised the effort of all the groups who contributed to the initiative saying, “We can accomplish so much more when we come together and this activity is a prime example. Tourism is everybody’s business, therefore, we all have to play our role in keeping Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique pure.”

This activity was recommended by the 2018 Cruise Guest Experience Consultancy completed in 2018.

Grenada Tourism Authority