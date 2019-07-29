Peter A Brizan is seeking the assistance of the public in locating his driver’s licence and a licence disc sticker for vehicle registration number PAC 193, which were in a brown envelope and was lost on a bus plying the Grand Anse to St George’s route, on Wednesday, 24 July 2019.

Anyone seeing or having any information on the whereabouts of the driver’s licence and licence disc sticker is asked to contact Brizan at 404 9144, Central Police Station at 440 2244 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police