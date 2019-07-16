Sunday, 7 July saw all 5 Lions and Leos clubs of Grenada –— St John’s Lions Club, St Andrew’s Lions and Leos clubs and St George’s Lions and Leos clubs –— all under the banner of Lions Club International, installing their new Board of Directors for the Lionistic year July 2019 to June 2020.

Under the stewardship of Lion Anthony David Hopkin (St John Lions), Lion Amiesha Persaud (St Andrew Lions) Lion Dennis Cornwall (St George’s Lions), Leo Terri Sylvester (St Andrew Leos) and Leo Remesha James (St George Leos), these presidents all join and take this opportunity to sincerely thank the general public for your continued support to Lions and Leos in our efforts ‘To Serve and Care’ for the less fortunate among us.

This year, under their guidance all clubs areas of focus include diabetes, vision, paediatric cancer, hunger, homelessness, youth and the environment and more. Kindness defines who we are as Lions and Leos. An act of kindness may be small and personal, or large and profound. However, when our Grenadian men and women come together to serve and care, it represents a dynamic force for good.

As Lions and Leos, our actions and service inspire others. We provide courage and a unique sense of empowerment to our communities and to the world. To do this, we depend on great leadership. Therefore we join with our District Governor Lion Denise Forrest, PMJF from Jamaica in her theme of “Service without boundaries touching lives transforming communities” as we join together to give our valuable time and effort to improving our communities, and the world.

St George’s Lions Club