by Linda Straker

Anti-Litter Awareness week is being observed from 28 July to 3 August 2019

NNP duty-bound and resolute in its efforts to end scourge of littering throughout Grenada

Plastic waste and its impact on the environment is the focus of Anti-Litter Awareness week which is being observed under the theme “Less Litter…More Glitter” during the week of 28 July to 3 August 2019.

“The 2019 focus is on plastic waste and its impact on the environment as we continue to focus on global efforts to solve plastic pollution for cleaner streets, communities and oceans,” said Environment Minister Simon Stiell in an address to open the week of activities.

He disclosed that the ruling New National Party which is led by Dr Keith Mitchell is duty-bound and resolute in its efforts to end the scourge of littering throughout Grenada, through legislative reform, implementation, education and enforcement.

“We are into the time of year characterised by increased waste generation. Landfill data shows a 14% increase over previous months. This is typical for this time of year. With such increases, comes increased incidents of littering and general poor waste disposal practices,” he said. He reminded the public that littering serves to mar the good intentions of those whose only passion is to showcase our rich Grenadian culture in music, food and drink, song, dance, art and craftsmanship.

“Therefore, support for good solid waste management, including litter prevention, has a strong bearing on the successes of our festivals, including its impact on tourism and the economy,” he said. Stiell called on promoters and event organisers to give priority to waste management in the planning and staging of activities and to commit to protecting our environment.

Throughout the week the Solid Waste Management Authority will be engaging in a number of educational activities aimed at encouraging the general public to practice proper waste disposal.

In his address, Stiell recognised the contribution of sanitation workers in keeping the environment clean. “I wish to salute our sanitation workers who tirelessly strive to ensure prompt clean-up operations during and after our festivities. Their commitment is both admirable and commendable,” he said.