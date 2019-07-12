Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell left the state on 11 July for Montreal, Canada where he will engage with members of the diaspora there over the next two days.

On Friday evening, the Prime Minister will host a town hall meeting during which he will provide an update to the audience on developments at home, including economic performance as well as various sectoral updates.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will attend the 2nd Annual Spice Island Cultural Day at Vinet Park, which will be held under the theme, A Taste of the Spice.

Following his engagements in Canada, the Prime Minister will travel to the United States, for a number of meetings in Washington and New York.

Honourable Gregory Bowen has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Dr Mitchell. Minister Bowen will act in that capacity until Dr Mitchell returns to the state on 26 July 2019.

Office of the Prime Minister