The countdown to Carnival and Panorama 2019 is on; and Republic Bank Angel Harps is fine-tuning for another “pantastic” season.

Fourteen times as national champs, Harps is hoping to win its 15th title this year. The junior band also will be making a strong bid for a 12th victory; having won the junior panorama competition on 11 occasions.

Both junior and senior bands will perform “Trouble in the Morning”, composed by Vaughan (“V’ghn”) John. The arranger for the junior band is Jevon Andrews, while the senior arranger remains veteran James Clarkson.

Republic Bank has proudly supported Angel Harps for 37 unbroken years. The bank made its annual financial contribution in support of the band’s year-round activities, with a donation of $30,000. Manager Human Resources, Aesia Worme, made the presentation to band manager, Brian Sylvester, on behalf of the bank.

Angel Harps remains “the band to be beaten” at national championships. We wish the Harpers all the best for the upcoming carnival season.

Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited