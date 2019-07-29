The Society of St Vincent de Paul urges Grenadians to remain focused on the specific needs of the most vulnerable during the carnival season and to remain cognisant of the following:

Vulnerable persons should not be left unattended

Children, the elderly and the physically challenged should not be left unattended or in the care of each other as they are incapable of adequately responding to emergency situations. These can include but are not limited to house fires, sudden illnesses, natural disasters, and personal attacks, all of which can have deadly consequences. Adequate arrangements must always be made to ensure the safety of these groups including provisions for a capable adult to be in charge of their wellbeing. Do not be tempted to leave them alone as the risk is too high.

Their nutritional and sanitation needs must be met

Daily healthy meals must always be provided. Resist the temptation to skip meals or provide fast food alternatives as elderly persons, especially those with chronic diseases and young children, depend on a healthy diet to support their survival. Similarly, good sanitation practices must be upheld including daily baths and changing into clean clothes. Persons who are bedridden are especially vulnerable to negative consequences of poor sanitation. Maintaining good oral hygiene is also an important factor. Do not be tempted to skip daily cleansing or daily meals.

They need your ongoing support

Contributions to the vulnerable must be ongoing even during this festive season. Traditionally, increased attention is paid to the vulnerable during the Christmas season, however the needs of this group are not seasonal but ongoing. Therefore, it is important that while we enjoy this season and revel in the festivities, we do not forget that there are citizens among us who are in constant need of basic supplies for their very survival.

The SSVP welcomes your donations as we keep the needs of the vulnerable in sharp focus at all times.

Society of St Vincent de Paul