The Grenada Olympic Committee (GOC) is pleased to announce the athletes set to represent Grenada at the 2019 Pan-American Games from 26 July to 11 August in Lima, Peru.
Eleven of Grenada’s top athletes, comprised of 7 men and 4 women, will compete in 3 sporting disciplines: athletics, tennis, and swimming. They will be accompanied by 7 officials, led by Chef de Mission Ralph James.
The full listing of the team and sporting disciplines is as follows:
|NAME
|GENDER
|SPORT
|EVENT
|Halle Hazzard
|Female
|Athletics
|100m; 200m
|Kanika Beckles
|Female
|Athletics
|200m; 400m
|Kimberly Ince
|Female
|Swimming
|100m Backstroke; 200m Individual Medley
|Akilah James
|Female
|Tennis
|Women’s Singles
|Anderson Peters
|Male
|Athletics
|Javelin
|Bralon Taplin
|Male
|Athletics
|400m
|Josh Boateng
|Male
|Athletics
|Discus
|Kurt Felix
|Male
|Athletics
|Decathlon
|Lindon Victor
|Male
|Athletics
|Decathlon
|Markim Felix
|Male
|Athletics
|Javelin
|Delron Felix
|Male
|Swimming
|100m Freestyle; 50m Freestyle
Please visit https://www.lima2019.pe/en for the preliminary competition schedule.
Officials:
- Ralph James – Chef de Mission
- Jazelle Sylvester – PanAm Games Media Contact
- Paul Phillip – Field Events Head Coach
- Alleyne Francique – Track Head Coach
- Josh Priester – Track Coach
- Nataly Sihera – Swimming Head Coach
- Dr Ernest Ferrel – Medical/Physiotherapist
Grenada Olympic Committee
