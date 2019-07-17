The Grenada Olympic Committee (GOC) is pleased to announce the athletes set to represent Grenada at the 2019 Pan-American Games from 26 July to 11 August in Lima, Peru.

Eleven of Grenada’s top athletes, comprised of 7 men and 4 women, will compete in 3 sporting disciplines: athletics, tennis, and swimming. They will be accompanied by 7 officials, led by Chef de Mission Ralph James.

The full listing of the team and sporting disciplines is as follows:

NAME GENDER SPORT EVENT Halle Hazzard Female Athletics 100m; 200m Kanika Beckles Female Athletics 200m; 400m Kimberly Ince Female Swimming 100m Backstroke; 200m Individual Medley Akilah James Female Tennis Women’s Singles Anderson Peters Male Athletics Javelin Bralon Taplin Male Athletics 400m Josh Boateng Male Athletics Discus Kurt Felix Male Athletics Decathlon Lindon Victor Male Athletics Decathlon Markim Felix Male Athletics Javelin Delron Felix Male Swimming 100m Freestyle; 50m Freestyle

Please visit https://www.lima2019.pe/en for the preliminary competition schedule.

Officials:

Ralph James – Chef de Mission

Jazelle Sylvester – PanAm Games Media Contact

Paul Phillip – Field Events Head Coach

Alleyne Francique – Track Head Coach

Josh Priester – Track Coach

Nataly Sihera – Swimming Head Coach

Dr Ernest Ferrel – Medical/Physiotherapist

Grenada Olympic Committee