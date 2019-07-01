On 1 July 1988, the Government of Grenada established the Grenada National College by a merger of:

The Grenada Teachers College (GTC) founded 1963

The Grenada Technical and Vocational Institute (GTVI) founded 1972

The Institute for Further Education (IFE) founded 1979

The National Institute of Handicraft (NIH)

The Mirabeau Agricultural Training School (MATS) founded 1968

The Domestic Arts Institute (DAI) founded 1968

The Continuing Education Programme (CEP)

The School of Pharmacy

The tertiary education institution was renamed TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) in 1994.

An act to establish TAMCC as a statutory body under the control of a council was passed by the House of Representatives on 28 March 1995 and by the upper chamber of Grenada’s parliament, the Senate, on 4 April 1995.

An amended act was passed in 1996 and implementation of this legislation began on 8 January 2001, with the establishment of the council by the Minister for Education. The 1996 Act was proclaimed on 1 March 2001.