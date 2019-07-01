On 1 July 1988, the Government of Grenada established the Grenada National College by a merger of:
- The Grenada Teachers College (GTC) founded 1963
- The Grenada Technical and Vocational Institute (GTVI) founded 1972
- The Institute for Further Education (IFE) founded 1979
- The National Institute of Handicraft (NIH)
- The Mirabeau Agricultural Training School (MATS) founded 1968
- The Domestic Arts Institute (DAI) founded 1968
- The Continuing Education Programme (CEP)
- The School of Pharmacy
The tertiary education institution was renamed TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) in 1994.
An act to establish TAMCC as a statutory body under the control of a council was passed by the House of Representatives on 28 March 1995 and by the upper chamber of Grenada’s parliament, the Senate, on 4 April 1995.
An amended act was passed in 1996 and implementation of this legislation began on 8 January 2001, with the establishment of the council by the Minister for Education. The 1996 Act was proclaimed on 1 March 2001.
