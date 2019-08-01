Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has sounded the warning that lewd and indecent behaviour would not be tolerated during carnival celebrations.

Referring to images of indecency demonstrated at a recent regional carnival, Dr Mitchell said he would not want to see that type of behaviour on display in Grenada.

He noted that although carnival is a season of festivity, Grenada is still very much a Christian society.

During this week’s post-cabinet press briefing, the Prime Minister encouraged persons to “Let our watchwords be clean, safe, healthy fun. Indecent and lewd behaviour will not be tolerated and the officers of Royal Grenada Police Force will be vigilant and act quickly to remove persons who exhibit such behaviour at public events.”

He said, “We must also be very conscious of the example we set for our children and grandchildren. So, let us enjoy ourselves this carnival season but let us do so in a clean, safe and healthy way.”

According to the Criminal Code, Chapter 72A, Section 137 (32) of Volume 4, of the 2010 Revised Laws of Grenada, a person who is found guilty of indecent, disorderly or insulting behaviour can be imprisoned for up to 3 months, face a fine of $1,000 or both.

